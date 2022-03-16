FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Large Volume Increase

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 39,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,076,799 shares.The stock last traded at $3.82 and had previously closed at $3.20.
FINV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.04.
FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FinVolution Group (FINV)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.