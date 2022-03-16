FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Large Volume Increase

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 39,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,076,799 shares.The stock last traded at $3.82 and had previously closed at $3.20.

FINV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 39,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 50.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 981,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 1,592.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 52,217 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

