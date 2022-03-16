Fintel (LON:FNTL) Trading 4.5% Higher

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212.69 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 212.69 ($2.77). 13,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 82,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203.50 ($2.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.63. The company has a market cap of £207.82 million and a P/E ratio of 23.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 223.53.

About Fintel (LON:FNTL)

Fintel Plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

