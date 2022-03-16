Financial Survey: Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) versus ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Vivos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vivos and ShockWave Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A ShockWave Medical 0 2 4 0 2.67

ShockWave Medical has a consensus target price of $211.17, indicating a potential upside of 37.37%. Given ShockWave Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ShockWave Medical is more favorable than Vivos.

Volatility and Risk

Vivos has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivos and ShockWave Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $10,000.00 2,256.21 -$960,000.00 ($0.01) -6.59 ShockWave Medical $237.15 million 23.11 -$9.14 million ($0.30) -512.40

Vivos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ShockWave Medical. ShockWave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -137.11% ShockWave Medical -3.85% -4.18% -3.07%

Summary

Vivos beats ShockWave Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos (Get Rating)

Vivos, Inc. is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals. The company was founded by James C. Katzaroff on December 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

About ShockWave Medical (Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton on June 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

