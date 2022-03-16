Financial Review: Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) & Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX)

Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and Willis Towers Watson Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tian Ruixiang $3.25 million 3.60 $630,000.00 N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public $9.00 billion 2.99 $4.22 billion $33.22 6.88

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Risk & Volatility

Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tian Ruixiang and Willis Towers Watson Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 0 2 0 0 2.00

Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus price target of $245.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.19%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Profitability

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 44.19% 14.62% 4.71%

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Tian Ruixiang on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tian Ruixiang (Get Rating)

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

