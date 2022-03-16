Financial Review: Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Lucid Group alerts:

This table compares Lucid Group and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group N/A -170.85% -56.42% Federal Signal 8.29% 14.38% 8.28%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lucid Group and Federal Signal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 2 3 0 2.33 Federal Signal 0 1 3 1 3.00

Lucid Group currently has a consensus price target of 33.80, suggesting a potential upside of 53.78%. Federal Signal has a consensus price target of $47.75, suggesting a potential upside of 41.65%. Given Lucid Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and Federal Signal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million 1,340.41 -$2.58 billion N/A N/A Federal Signal $1.21 billion 1.69 $100.60 million $1.63 20.68

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Federal Signal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lucid Group has a beta of -1.15, suggesting that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Lucid Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.