Financial Management Network Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.60. 18,824,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,207,410. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $230.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

