Financial Management Network Inc. Raises Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up approximately 1.0% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.03.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,490,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

