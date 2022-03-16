Financial Management Network Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,489,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,832. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $199.50 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

