Financial Management Network Inc. Invests $398,000 in Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 0.06% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBRT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 336,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,087. Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 202.51 and a quick ratio of 202.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. This is an increase from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.61%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

