Financial Management Network Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,232. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.20. The stock has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $270.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

