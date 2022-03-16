Financial Management Network Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 381,917 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 656,697 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,490,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 718,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,599,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,139,255. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

