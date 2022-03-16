Financial Analysis: UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) and Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) and Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.3, suggesting that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for UFP Technologies and Sigyn Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

UFP Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.94%. Sigyn Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $0.93, suggesting a potential upside of 102.17%. Given Sigyn Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sigyn Therapeutics is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UFP Technologies and Sigyn Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $179.37 million 2.45 $13.37 million $2.22 26.26 Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.26 million N/A N/A

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 8.63% 9.17% 7.92% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -659.12% -188.39%

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

UFP Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc. engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging. The firm also providing highly engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. �Its products include military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, athletic padding, environmentally friendly protective packaging, air filtration, abrasive nail files, and protective cases and inserts. �The company was founded by Richard L. Bailly, Robert W. Drew, Sr. and William H. Shaw in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, MA.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.