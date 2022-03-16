Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GPE. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.10) price target on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.13) price target on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of GPE stock opened at GBX 678 ($8.82) on Monday. Fidelity Special Values has a twelve month low of GBX 608 ($7.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 748 ($9.73).

