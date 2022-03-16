Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.02. Falcon Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 11.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 24.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.