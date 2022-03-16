F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.99, but opened at $15.15. F45 Training shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 1,339 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FXLV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04.

F45 Training Company Profile (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

