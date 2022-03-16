F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.28. F.N.B. reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

FNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,370,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,048,000 after purchasing an additional 848,254 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,903,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,730,000 after buying an additional 114,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 1,877.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,814,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,839,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,682,000 after acquiring an additional 167,307 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.20. 2,815,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

About F.N.B. (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.