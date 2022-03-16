EXFO (TSE:EXF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.82

EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:EXFO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.82 and traded as low as C$7.80. EXFO shares last traded at C$7.81, with a volume of 1,106 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.82. The firm has a market cap of C$448.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79.
EXFO Company Profile (TSE:EXF)
Featured Stories
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.