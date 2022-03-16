Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 807 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 411.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $124.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

