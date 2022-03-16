Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 3,697 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 182.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JKS stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.