Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after buying an additional 346,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $411,579,000 after buying an additional 95,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after buying an additional 87,969 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,724,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,347,000 after buying an additional 50,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $1,109,803. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.56.

NetApp Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.