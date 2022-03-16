Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $183,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 23.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 53.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,760,000 after purchasing an additional 176,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 97.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $707.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $784.83 and its 200-day moving average is $865.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

