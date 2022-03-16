Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 158.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 116.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 178.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE stock opened at $278.76 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $307.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.75.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.