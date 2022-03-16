EVgo (EVGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVGO opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. EVgo has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

