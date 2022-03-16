Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 41,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 62,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $134.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $121.21 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

