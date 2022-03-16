Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $375,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after acquiring an additional 610,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $801.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $911.42 and a 200-day moving average of $933.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 959,651 shares of company stock worth $889,772,464 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

