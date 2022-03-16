Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Intel makes up about 1.3% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.