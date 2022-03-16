Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 9,314 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,111 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,061,000 after acquiring an additional 944,383 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,850,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,026,000 after acquiring an additional 724,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

