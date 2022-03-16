Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 278,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,904,000 after acquiring an additional 55,079 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Universal Display by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after acquiring an additional 633,237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Universal Display by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

Shares of OLED opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $128.21 and a 1-year high of $246.42. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.54.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

