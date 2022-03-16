Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,390,353,000 after buying an additional 149,756 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,011,601,000 after buying an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,689,000 after buying an additional 172,996 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $497.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $474.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $351.83 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.