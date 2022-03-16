EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ EVCM opened at 12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.89. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 10.38 and a 1-year high of 23.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 132,204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 859.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 119,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 1,426.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 90,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 78,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverCommerce (Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

