EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ EVCM opened at 12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.89. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 10.38 and a 1-year high of 23.41.
Several research firms recently issued reports on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.54.
About EverCommerce (Get Rating)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
