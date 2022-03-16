Evanson Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $4.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.69. The company had a trading volume of 661,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

