Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Express by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in American Express by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in American Express by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.59. 238,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,782. The stock has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.52. American Express has a 12-month low of $135.13 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

