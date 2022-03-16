Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Update

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. 1,373,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,261,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after buying an additional 49,386 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95,987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

