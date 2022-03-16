essensys (LON:ESYS) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

essensys (LON:ESYS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of essensys stock opened at GBX 74.20 ($0.96) on Tuesday. essensys has a one year low of GBX 70.51 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 310 ($4.03). The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 229.95. The company has a market cap of £47.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01.

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

