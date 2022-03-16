Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 821,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,628. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.24 and a beta of 0.17. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 69,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

