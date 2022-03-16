Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cytosorbents Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.69) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 56.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%.

CTSO stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72,418 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,946,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 108,833 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,787,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 391,890 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 413,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents (Get Rating)

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.