Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLR. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.08.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $56.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $62.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 169,703 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

