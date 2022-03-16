Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Get Equitable alerts:

NYSE:EQH opened at $30.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,050. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.