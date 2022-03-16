Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $73.57

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$73.57 and traded as high as C$74.88. Equitable Group shares last traded at C$74.06, with a volume of 49,785 shares.

EQB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 8.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 8.85%.

In related news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at C$232,771. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total transaction of C$100,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,071,280.79. Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,361 over the last 90 days.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

