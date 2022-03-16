Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.94.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 44.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,924,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 939,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,485.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 757,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 605,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,217,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after purchasing an additional 535,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

