Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the February 13th total of 958,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $847.94.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $699.01. 1,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Equinix has a one year low of $639.16 and a one year high of $885.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $713.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $778.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.83%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Equinix by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Equinix by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

