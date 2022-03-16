Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the February 13th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.91.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.95.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

