Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enveric Biosciences Inc. is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavoring to enhance the lives of Cancer Treatments with novel cannabinoid medicines. Enveric Biosciences Inc., formerly known as AMERI Holdings Inc., is based in NAPLES, Fla. “

Separately, Aegis lowered shares of Enveric Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

ENVB opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. Enveric Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,020,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 740.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 300,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 264,770 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

