Enservco (ENSV) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Enservco to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enservco and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A Enservco Competitors 461 2125 2705 115 2.46

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.40%. Given Enservco’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enservco has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Enservco and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco -56.24% -85.58% -22.33% Enservco Competitors -11.63% -132.29% -5.45%

Volatility and Risk

Enservco has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco’s peers have a beta of 2.36, suggesting that their average share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enservco and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $15.68 million -$2.51 million -2.94 Enservco Competitors $2.39 billion -$7.19 million 11.17

Enservco’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Enservco. Enservco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Enservco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Enservco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enservco peers beat Enservco on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Enservco (Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on fleet of frac water heating units to provide frac water heating services and related support services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

