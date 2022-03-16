Enphys Acquisition Corp (NYSE:NFYS) Short Interest Update

Enphys Acquisition Corp (NYSE:NFYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFYS. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Enphys Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphys Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphys Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.67 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,782. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65. Enphys Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Enphys Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Enphys Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

