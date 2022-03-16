Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Joseph Ian Malchow Sells 4,460 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $164.64 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,827,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,157,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after acquiring an additional 438,989 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.99.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

