Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.52. 9,448,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,208,076. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.16. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $458.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

