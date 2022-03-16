Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP reduced its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

NYSE ESRT opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

