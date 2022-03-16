EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Short Interest Up 22.0% in February

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 955,500 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 783,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

EME stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.80. 2,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,178. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day moving average of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

