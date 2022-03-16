Embark Technology (EMBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EMBK opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Embark Technology has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.52.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EMBK. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMBK. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,291,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,265,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,396,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,427,000.

Embark Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.